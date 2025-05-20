Communal politics practised by mainstream parties root cause of all problems: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that communal politics practised by mainstream political parties over the last 75 years is the root cause of the country's problems. Speaking at the launch of the AAP's student wing — the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) — Kejriwal said parties like the BJP and Congress have historically focused on Hindu-Muslim politics instead of addressing core issues such as food, education and employment. "Our country is grappling with a lot of problems. People do not have food or access to education. Why is this happening? It is because parties like the BJP, the Congress and others have only indulged in politics in the last 75 years," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said. "These parties are only teaching our school children about Hindu-Muslim... This is the root cause of problems in our country," he added.

The former Delhi chief minister also accused the BJP-led dispensation of working towards destroying the education system in the national capital, built by the AAP in its 10-year rule. "Within three months, they (BJP) have started ruining the education system in Delhi. The AAP did not allow the private school mafia to increase fees in 10 years of its tenure," he said. "Nowadays, there are three to four hour-long power cuts in Delhi, which did not happen earlier," he added. Talking about the ASAP, Kejriwal said student cultural groups would be formed in colleges across the country under the forum. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also spoke at the event, said, "ASAP has two beautiful things, one is alternative politics and the other is its name -- ASAP -- because we need revolutionary policy reforms ASAP (as soon as possible)." "In other countries, even KG students’ growth is being marked and mapped by AI, and in our country, we are teaching typing to students of 11 and 12 standards," he added. He emphasised that ASAP was not just about student union elections but also aimed at fostering student development and raising issues of alternative politics. "Elections are being held only in 5 per cent of colleges and universities. We will do the politics of education reform,” Sisodia said. AAP leader Avadh Ojha said, “A country either has natural resources or human resources. For the first time in the country, our party and our leader, Arvind Kejriwal, emphasised the strengthening of human resources through an education and health revolution."