Communal harmony in Tamil Nadu ‘irritates’ BJP, alleges CM Stalin

Kallakurichi: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday slammed the BJP over alleged incidents of attacks on Christians and said that though the Saffron party wanted to replicate such a model in Tamil Nadu, its tactics will never succeed.

Irrespective of the count of “slaves” the BJP mobilised, and notwithstanding its somersaults, the BJP cannot incite religious frenzy among the people of Tamil Nadu who are united and its tactics will never succeed in the state, he said, addressing a government function here.

The DMK has often targeted the main Opposition AIADMK by using the term “slave” for aligning with the BJP, and of late, the ruling party, in a veiled manner used the same term for the fledgling TVK as well.

Alleging that Tamil Nadu faced ruin during the 10-year rule of AIADMK (2011-2021), the CM said the state has bounced back under the DMK regime, and it will continue to be on the path of progress. Wondering if the previous AIADMK regime can match at least 5 per cent of the DMK government’s solid work and achievements, Stalin said: “This is my open challenge! Tell me if you have courage, did you achieve at least 5 per cent of what we have achieved?”

The chief minister, also the DMK President, said the people would re-elect the

DMK in the 2026 Assembly polls.

The State is recording growth only by overcoming the “speed-breaker” of the Union government. Targeting political rivals, the chief minister said there are some in the state who do not want to take into consideration the achievements of the government and do not intend to tell the truth.