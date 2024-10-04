‘Common for dalits to suffer’: SP, Congress slam BJP over Sonbhadra assault incident

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress have launched scathing attacks on the BJP and the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh following a brutal assault on a dalit youth in Sonbhadra district, in which the victim was also urinated upon.



SP leader IP Singh criticised the BJP, alleging that the accused in the incident had the support of the ruling party. Sharing the video of the assault, Singh expressed shock, stating: “The heart trembles after seeing the scene. The bleeding Pawan Kharwar is a tribal, and the person, Ankit, who urinates on him while hurling abuses, acts fearlessly, without fear of law enforcement. People claim he has the backing of the BJP government. In CM Yogi Adityanath’s so-called Ram Rajya, it seems to be Amrit Kaal for SCs and STs.”

The Congress also condemned the incident, accusing the Yogi government of turning a blind eye to atrocities against dalits. “Under BJP’s autocratic rule, it has become common for dalits to face extreme humiliation,” it posted on X.

Another such incident has surfaced from Sonbhadra, where a dalit was not only brutally beaten but also urinated upon. The video shows the victim writhing in pain, trying to prove his innocence, while the assailants continued their cruelty. How long will dalits endure this torture? Do the Yogi government and police not consider them human?”

The Congress further emphasised that dalits would continue to suffer indignity until the BJP government is ousted, stressing that the community is deprived of their fundamental rights to

live with dignity.