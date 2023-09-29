Committee extends deadline to apply for Lokpal chairperson & members

New Delhi: The Search Committee, acting in accordance with the provisions of section 4(3) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, has officially announced an extension of the application and nomination deadline for the appointment of the Chairperson and Members of the Lokpal on Friday.



This development comes following the publication of an initial advertisement in prominent newspapers on September 6, 2023, which had originally set the deadline for receiving applications and nominations as September 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

In response to various factors and in the interest of ensuring a more inclusive selection process, the Search Committee has decided to extend the deadline to October 13, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. All eligible and interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications or nominations using the prescribed proforma. The central government informed through an official communique.

Applications and nominations can be submitted via traditional mail, addressed to the Chairperson, Search Committee, Post Box No. 12, General Post Office, New Delhi - 110001. Alternatively, electronic submissions can be sent to the designated email address: “lokpalsearh-com[at]gov[dot]in” within the specified time frame.

Aspiring candidates can access comprehensive details, including eligibility criteria, the application/nomination proforma, and associated instructions, on the Department of Personnel and Training’s official website at https://dopt.gov.in under the dedicated “Lokpal” section.

This deadline extension is a significant development, providing prospective candidates with additional time to participate in the selection process for these critical positions within the Lokpal.

It underscores the commitment to transparency and accountability within India’s governance framework.

Applicants are strongly advised to thoroughly review the official website to understand the application process, requirements, and guidelines before submitting their applications or nominations.

This extension aims to ensure that the selection process for the Lokpal Chairperson and Members is as inclusive and comprehensive as possible, in line with the principles of democratic governance.