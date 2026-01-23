‘Committed to making Haryana a hub of sports, youth power & innovation’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday interacted with athletes, young content creators, skill-based entrepreneurs and start-up–associated youth during a pre-Budget consultation meeting held at the Kurukshetra University campus.



Extending greetings on the New Year and the upcoming Basant Panchami, the Chief Minister said that this meeting is a collective process of shaping Haryana’s future, in which the role of youth is decisive. He said that youth and athletes have made an invaluable contribution in establishing Haryana’s identity at the national and international levels. Through consistent outstanding performances in the Olympics, World Championships, Asian and Commonwealth Games, Haryana’s athletes have proved the State to be a powerhouse of sports. Referring to Shafali Verma, Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj Goyat, Rani Rampal and the Phogat sisters, he said that these achievements are the result of the youth’s determination, discipline and hard work.

On this occasion, Sports State Minister Gaurav Gautam, Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof. Somnath Sachdeva and Vice-Chancellor of Haryana Sports University, Ashok Kumar were present.

Meanwhile, CM Saini and Sports minister Gaurav Gautam inaugurated a synthetic hockey ground constructed at a cost of about Rs 5.50 crore under the Khelo India Scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.