Committed to make Haryana leading state in field of education: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047, the education system in the state is being strengthened.

The state government is committed to making Haryana a leading state in the field of education, he said, adding that the goal has been set to fully implement the new National Education Policy in the state by this year.

Ten new Industrial Model Townships will be established in the state, which will provide employment opportunities to lakhs of youth.

In the past over 10, 1.80 lakh youth have been given the government jobs purely on merit, Saini said.

The CM was addressing a gathering as the chief guest at the programme organised on the occasion of the 75th foundation year of “Saini Shikshan Sansthan (Saini Education Society)” in Rohtak.

He congratulated and extended best wishes to the institution for its commendable contribution in the field of education with a spirit of dedication.

Saini said the institution has completed a glorious 75 years of spreading the light of education in society. On May 10, 1941, in a chaupal (community courtyard) of Rohtak, the institution started with Saini Primary School and, following the message of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule that “work is worship,” after 75 years today, the Society has grown by leaps and bounds, he said.

Saini said that under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, enrolment of all children in schools has been ensured in the state.

Digital education, smart classrooms, tablet distribution and e-learning have been promoted in schools. Putting into practice the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign, facilities like safe transport for girl students, scholarships and sanitation have been increased.