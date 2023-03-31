Committed to ensure seamless clearance of CBG, CGD proj: Pb min

Chandigarh: In a continuation to the series of meetings to remove the bottlenecks from the clearance process for Compressed Biogas (CBG) and City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in the state, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Friday brainstormed with officials of Forest & Wildlife and Local Government department to create a mechanism to make the approval process hassle-free and time-bound.

Chairing a meeting with Local Government officials, Aman Arora and his cabinet colleague Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Local Government Minister, in principle have also decided to review the annual

rental amount for laying CGD pipelines. During the meeting, they also discussed various inter-departmental issues related to projects.