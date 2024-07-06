Committed to create employment opportunities in Jharkhand: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that his government was committed to creating employment opportunities in the state.

He encouraged the youth of the state to take up entrepreneurship and assured them that the government would provide full support.

Soren was addressing startup conclave 'Srijan', organised by the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), at the Aryabhatta Auditorium.

"The government wants to generate maximum investment and employment in the state. Our government will provide full support to the existing industries and those who want to set up industries here," he said.

He said the state government has already prepared a startup policy.

"Startups are a little behind in the state. But, the government will soon take concrete steps to strengthen and promote startups," he said.

"The government will move forward with the idea that youth should get employment through startups and also provide employment to others," he added