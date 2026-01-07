Commissioning of Samudra Pratap strengthens self-reliance: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the commissioning of home-built pollution control ship Samudra Pratap has strengthened the vision of self-reliance and reflected the commitment to sustainability. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pratap on Monday, India's first indigenously built pollution control vessel and the largest ship in the Coast Guard's fleet so far. "The commissioning of Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Samudra Pratap is noteworthy for numerous reasons, including the fact that it adds strength to our vision of self-reliance, boosts our security apparatus and reflects a commitment to sustainability, among others," the prime minister said in a post on X.

The vessel will serve as a critical platform for enforcing marine pollution control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India’s Exclusive Economic Zone. The vessel's primary role is pollution response at sea, supported by state-of-the-art systems including side-sweeping arms, floating booms, high-capacity skimmers, portable barges, and a pollution control laboratory. The ship is also fitted with an external fire-fighting system and integrates advanced systems such as dynamic positioning, integrated bridge system, integrated platform management system, and automated power management system to enhance automation and mission efficiency.