Commission must see through successful implementation of 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Act: Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged the newly-established State Women Commission to prepare a comprehensive programme to protect women's interests and foster leadership skills. He highlighted that the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Act would soon be implemented nationwide, reserving one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women. To ensure that women in Uttar Pradesh reap the full benefits of this landmark legislation, Adityanath emphasised the importance of developing leadership skills among them, according to an official statement. "He urged the State Women Commission to take proactive measures in protecting women's interests and enhancing their welfare, instructing the Commission to prepare a comprehensive program aimed at achieving these objectives," it stated. During a special meeting held on Tuesday with the commission's chairperson, vice-chairpersons, and members, the chief minister also discussed the objectives, responsibilities and rights of the formation of the State Women Commission and gave necessary guidelines.

Adityanath further highlighted various efforts undertaken by the state government to ensure the safety and development of women and girls. "Multiple schemes are being implemented in the interest of women, including the establishment of special helpline numbers designed to assist them. Positive outcomes from these initiatives have already been observed," Adityanath said. He urged the officials of the commission to engage with women during their district visits to communicate these programmes effectively. "Feedback gathered from these interactions should be reported to the chief minister's office. If any individuals have not been able to benefit from these schemes, the Commission is expected to recommend appropriate solutions," he added. Additionally, Adityanath emphasised the government's commitment to rescuing children involved in illegal begging activities. He called for efforts to reintegrate these children into society by providing them access to education and housing. He expressed that the commission should play an active role in this important work, contributing to the holistic development and welfare of these vulnerable populations. Adityanath further highlighted that with the support of the Government of India, a dedicated centre named 'Krishna Kutir' has been established in Vrindavan to support destitute women. In addition to this facility, several destitute women's centres are currently operational, catering to those in need. "Many women residing in these centres are educated and possess various skills, including handicrafts and other areas of expertise. To harness their talents effectively, the commission must engage with these women and gather their suggestions for better utilization of their abilities", he said.