Comments hurt women’s dignity, social harmony: Dy CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Wednesday strongly condemned a controversial remark allegedly made by IAS officer Santosh Verma in the context of reservation, calling it “highly objectionable, insensitive and socially divisive.”

Shukla said the comments hurt the dignity of women and disturb social harmony. “Any remark targeting sisters and daughters of society, especially by someone holding a responsible constitutional position, is unacceptable and against the values and traditions of Indian culture,” he said in a post on social media.

“The statement is not only an insult to the dignity of women, but also promotes division in society. Our culture teaches respect for every woman and every community, not humiliation,” Shukla added.

He emphasised that no government official, irrespective of rank, has the right to publicly comment on constitutional policies that can disturb the social fabric. Public servants, he said, are expected to uphold the Constitution and maintain restraint, neutrality and dignity in public life.

Taking serious note of the incident, the state government has issued a show-cause notice to the IAS officer for alleged violation of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules. He has been directed to submit a written explanation within seven days; failing which, further action will be initiated as per the rules.

Verma, who was recently elected president of the **Madhya Pradesh Anusoochit Jati evam Janjati Adhikari evam Karmchari Sangh (AJJAKS), reportedly remarked while addressing an event of the organisation in Bhopal on November 23. He is currently posted as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Following the remarks, several Brahmin and other upper-caste organisations, along with employee unions, have staged protests across the state, demanding the registration of an FIR and strict action, including termination from service.