Commemoration of rechristening of Point 5140 as ‘Gun Hill’

The 1999 Kargil conflict once again established beyond doubt that artillery firepower plays a major role in achieving victory in the modern battlefield. Accurate artillery fire reduces the enemy’s defences to rubble. Sustained artillery fire gradually wears the enemy’s resistance and ultimately breaks their will to fight.

During the Kargil War, Indian artillery fired over 2,50,000 shells, bombs and rockets. Approximately 5,000 artillery shells were fired every day from 300 guns, mortars and MBRLs. During the peak period of the assaults, each artillery battery fired over one round per minute for 17 days continuously. Such high rates of fire over long periods

had not been witnessed anywhere in the world since World War II.

30 July 2022 came as a momentous day in the history of Indian Artillery. It was on this day that Point 5140, one of the highest and most formidable peaks of Kargil War, was rechristened as “Gun Hill”. The landmark decision was a befitting tribute to the contribution of Gunners in Kargil War.

It commemorated the supreme sacrifice of thirty five brave gunners who had laid their lives in the Kargil Conflict. The rechristening ceremony was conducted in the presence of veterans and serving soldiers of the Gunner Fraternity. -

One year later, on 30 July 23, another chapter was added to the Gunners History as a team of fifty two gunners from ‘Forever in Ops’ Arty Bde undertook an expedition to Gun Hill.

This expedition not only marked the first anniversary of its rechristening, but also celebrated the indomitable spirit and firm resolve of Gunners.

As the climb progressed towards the towering feature on a sunny morning, the arduous ascend brought back the memories of Kargil War.

The stories of bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers who recaptured the feature on 20 June 99 echoed in their indelible trail.

Gallant soldiers of 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles scaled this feature under a volley of intense enemy fire and assaulted their positions on Point 5140.

The company launched a daredevil assault on the enemy and Point 5140 was finally captured by 0330 hours. The magnificent victory was aptly summed up by the Company Commander, Capt Vikram Batra in his everlasting words “Yeh Dil Maange More!!….”.

Rubbles of an enemy Sangar, strewn with ammunition boxes and belts, lies as testimony to the nefarious designs of Pakistan Army, which were shattered by raw courage and bravery of Indian soldiers.

Artillery had fired over forty thousand rounds on the feature with unmatched accuracy. With lethal and accurate firepower, Artillery was able to have a telling effect on enemy forces and defences on Point 5140.

Hundreds of splinters strewn across the path and cracks in rocks, signify the devastating effect the artillery made on this feature on the fateful night.