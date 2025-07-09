Commander of UAE Naval Forces holds talks with CDS, Navy Chief to boost ties

New Delhi: UAE Naval Forces Commander Major General Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi on Tuesday held talks with India’s military top brass for bolstering maritime cooperation and expanding naval engagements and overall ties between the two countries.

He is on an official visit to India from July 7 to 9.

Maj Gen Alremeithi met Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi in New Delhi.

“The visit of Maj Gen Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi marks a key milestone in India-UAE naval relations, aimed at deepening cooperation and promoting shared interests in the Indian Ocean Region,” the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

The visit of the commander of the UAE Naval Forces (UAEN) is aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and India-UAE ties, officials said.

His visit features high-level discussions and operational interactions in New Delhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maj Gen Alremeithi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here and paid tribute to Indian bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice on the line of duty.

This was followed by a ceremonial guard of honour and a bilateral meeting with Admiral Tripathi, where discussions focused on enhancing naval engagements, structured training engagements, and maritime cooperation, the statement said.

The UAE navy chief also interacted with CDS Gen Chauhan, it said.

Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), in a post on X, shared photos of his meeting with the CDS. “The interaction underscored the growing depth of India-UAE defence cooperation with discussions focused on strengthening maritime security, enhancing joint training and interoperability,” it said.

The CDS highlighted India’s commitment to regional security and maritime domain awareness, while Maj Gen Alremeithi expressed keen interest in expanding bilateral naval engagements and collaboration in emerging domains, the HQ IDS said.

The visit reflects the shared vision for a “secure, stable and rules-based” maritime order in the IOR (Indian Ocean Region), it said.