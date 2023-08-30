Commander of Brazilian Army on six-day visit

new delhi: Commander of the Brazilian Army General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva is on a six-day visit to India from 28 August to 2 September 2023.

The visit commenced with a poignant wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial on 29 August, where General Tomas paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces.

Thereafter, a ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to him at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi.

He called on the Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande. He also later called on the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and interacted with Giridhar Aramane, the Defence Secretary.