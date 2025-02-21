Commander Asha among 4 hardcore female Naxals killed in MP; carried Rs 62L bounty

Bhopal: Four female Naxalites, including Commander Asha, were killed in a significant breakthrough by the Madhya Pradesh Police during a fierce encounter in the Balaghat district on Wednesday. The slain militants had a combined bounty of Rs 62 lakh and were hardcore Naxals, police said. “The slain women Naxals were part of the Bhoramdeo Area Committee (BAC) under the Kanha-Bhoramdeo Division of the MMC (Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh) Zone, and a total bounty of Rs 62 lakh had been announced on them”, MP Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana told Millennium Post.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced to make India Naxal-free by March 2026, the Madhya Pradesh police have intensified the operation against extremism in the state under the leadership of MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

DGP Makwana has been leading the massive operation in the Naxal-affected districts of the state. In the last three months, MP police along with Hawk Force, an anti-Naxal unit have intensified insurgency operations in the red corridor in the state.

The encounter took place in the Supkhar forest under Garhi police station limits, where Maoists were attempting to harm security forces in retaliation for recent operations, the police further said.

“The slain Naxals have been identified as Asha from Sukma, Chhattisgarh; Ranjita alias Ramli Alami from Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh; Sarita alias Sheela alias Padam from Sukma; and Lakkhe Maravi from Sukma”, DGP Makwana informed.

Asha had a reward of Rs 20 lakh, while Ranjita, Sarita, and Lakhkhe Marawi each had a bounty of Rs 14 lakh. All of them were active members of the BAC, the police informed. Authorities are now investigating their involvement in insurgent activities.

Following the encounter, security forces recovered four rifles, including an INSAS rifle, an SLR, a .303, and a .315 rifle, along with other essential supplies. Meanwhile, a large-scale search operation by CRPF, Hawk Force, and district police teams is underway to track down other injured Maoists who managed to escape into the dense forests.