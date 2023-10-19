Comeback of Gehlot govt is very much imminent in Rajasthan: Congress MP

As the battle lines have been drawn for the Assembly elections in the five states, leaders are burning midnight oil to re-correct the vote bank arithmetic in favour of the party in Rajasthan, which is scheduled to go for the polls on November 25.

In an interaction with Millennium Post, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, who is also one among the four AICC coordinators for the poll-bound Rajasthan, expressed confidence that the party would break the tradition of alternating governments in Rajasthan as there was no anti-incumbency sentiment against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to Ranjan, who visited over 50 constituencies, the comeback of the Gehlot government is very much imminent as there is no match of welfare schemes being implemented by the Congress-ruled government with the welfare programmes being run by the Union government.

'There are several ground-breaking schemes that have been launched by the Gehlot government. The Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme of Rajasthan government is one of the landmark schemes. Under the scheme, each family gets a health cover of Rs 25 lakh. Besides, the insurance amount in the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Durghatna Bima Yojana (Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance Scheme) is of Rs 10 lakh,' said Ranjan, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh.

The party is banking upon some of the populist schemes like restoration of the old pension scheme, distribution of LPG at Rs 500, when prices of domestic cooking gas was scaled up to Rs 1,100, distribution of scooty for girl students, insurance cover for milching livestock, etc to retain the politically important state.'We have visited most of the constituencies and held discussions with almost everyone, including disgruntled leaders, over different issues. We have also done the screening of candidates by personally meeting them and hearing their grievances,' she said, adding that a detailed report is submitted to central leadership for taking a final call.

In reply to the fate of leaders/ministers facing anti-incumbency, the senior Congress leader said, 'In the report, we have highlighted all these issues. It has also been mentioned about the percentage of vote share losses upon fielding candidates with poor mass-support as well as the quantum of benefits to the party upon giving tickets to leaders facing anti-incumbency in their constituencies.'