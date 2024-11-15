Come November 23, will bid adieu to CM Hemant Soren and Co: Shah

Dumri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a strong attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asserting that the BJP would bid farewell to “Soren and company” on November 23.

Shah made these remarks ahead of the counting of votes scheduled for November 23, following the second phase of elections in Jharkhand on November 20.

“Hemant Soren’s government is patronising infiltration in Jharkhand, but I promise you that every infiltrator will be deported,” Shah said at a rally in Dumri in Giridih district.

“They are indulging in multiple marriages with our tribal daughters and grabbing their land. We will ensure that the land is returned and will bring legislation for this,” he added.

Shah further criticised Soren’s administration, accusing it of corruption and the embezzlement of funds.

“Hemant Soren and his company have indulged in corruption and looted public funds, but they will bid adieu on November 23,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, Soren alleged that the BJP was planning to divide Jharkhand, but it would not be successful. He said the attempts to “break” Jharkhand will be thwarted by the people in this election. “Leaders of BJP are camping in the state but they don’t utter a word for development, progress and peace in Jharkhand. They are only dividing people in the name of religion,” Soren

posted on X.