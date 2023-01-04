Combating poverty, Bappa Saha from Alipurduar ranks 2nd in India in UPSC Statistical Service exams

Darjeeling: Combating abject poverty, Bappa Saha of Alipurduar ranked second in the country in the UPSC Statistical Service exams. Coming from a humble background, Bappa's father is a mason by profession.



Bappa, a resident of an obscure village, Majherdabri in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal, grew up in abject poverty since childhood.

In his early days there was no electricity connection in his mud house and Bappa had to study by the kerosene lantern. His father, Gopal Saha, a mason, despite the poverty ensured that his sons got proper education.

"Supporting my son at times was very difficult at times with my earnings as a mason. We are all so happy for him.

He worked very hard to achieve this," stated Gopal Saha, father.

20-year-old Bappa's educational journey had commenced from a Bengali medium primary school in his village. From there he had taken admission in Gobinda High School in Alipurduar.

After completing his Higher Secondary examinations he got a seat in the Uttarbanga Krishi Bishwavidalaya in Cooch Behar in 2016. After completing BSc, he took admission in Agricultural Statistical Institute in Delhi for a Master's Degree in 2020 in Agricultural Statistics.

Besides studies, Bappa was also preparing for competitive examinations. In June 2022 he had appeared for Indian Statistical Service examinations conducted by UPSC.

Having cleared the exams he was called for an interview on December 17, 2022.

Bappa topped ranking second in the country in his first attempt.

"Poverty was a problem but I was not deterred. My family supported me. I managed to win scholarships during my higher studies that helped me tide through. One has to be sincere towards one's goal and work hard and the rest will follow," stated Bappa.

"He has proved that the medium of instruction does not matter. He has cleared the misconception, proving that from Bengali medium schools also one can be successful. It just needs hard work, determination and dedication," added Rajib Das, Head Master, Gobinda High School.