Colonel Manpreet Singh posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra

New Delhi: On the 78th Independence Day, the Indian Army’s Colonel Manpreet Singh, who made the ultimate sacrifice during an operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra.



This prestigious award, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry honour, recognises his exceptional bravery, leadership, and unwavering devotion to duty in the face of overwhelming danger.

The operation that led to Colonel Manpreet Singh’s supreme sacrifice occurred on September 13, 2023. He was leading a critical search and destroy mission in the rugged and densely forested hills of Anantnag district, a region notorious for frequent confrontations between security forces and militants.

The mission was pivotal, aimed at dismantling a terrorist hideout identified through intelligence reports.

As the security forces approached the hideout, the terrorists, in a desperate bid to escape, unleashed a barrage of indiscriminate gunfire. Displaying remarkable courage and presence of mind, Colonel Manpreet Singh immediately returned fire, successfully neutralising one of the terrorists. However, the danger was far from over.

Realising that the remaining terrorists were attempting to flee, Colonel Singh swiftly reorganised his team, directing them to block all possible escape routes.

Despite the chaos and the imminent threat to his own life, he continued to lead from the front, coordinating his team’s actions and ensuring that the terrorists were kept under constant pressure.

In the ensuing gunfight, Colonel Manpreet Singh sustained a severe gunshot wound to the forehead. Even as he was gravely injured, his focus remained unwavering—he continued to command his troops, determined to prevent any terrorist from escaping. His leadership and tactical acumen were instrumental in ensuring that the terrorists were cornered and neutralised, with one being killed in the operation. The neutralised terrorist was later identified as a member of a proscribed terrorist group, further highlighting the significance of Colonel Singh’s actions.

Tragically, Colonel Manpreet Singh succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a legacy of extraordinary bravery and selflessness. His sacrifice has been widely mourned and recognised across the nation, with tributes pouring in from all corners.