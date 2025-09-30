Collectively demand revision in relief package, Arora asks MLAs

Chandigarh: Punjab minister Aman Arora asked all the 117 MLAs in the state on Monday to put aside their political differences and come together to demand a revision of the disaster-relief norms and a comprehensive relief package from the Centre for the state’s flood-hit people.

Participating in a discussion on the rehabilitation of the flood-hit people on the concluding day of the Assembly session, Arora said Chief Minister

Bhagwant Mann has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revising the norms for the SDRF. However, PM Modi is yet to give any time for a meeting, he said.

“When the session ends today, the voice of three crore people through 117 MLAs should reach (Delhi) that the norms be revised and the relief package that we have demanded be given. We should fight against them (Centre),” Arora said.

The state unit chief of the AAP also slammed the previous Punjab governments of the Congress and SAD-BJP for the plight of the state.