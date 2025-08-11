‘Collective duty’: Haryana CM urges mass participation in tree plantation

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday called for mass participation in tree plantation drives, saying that environmental conservation is not merely a government initiative but a collective responsibility of citizens.

Addressing a Van Mahotsav programme in Seonsar, Kurukshetra, he said: “Amidst continuous development, we must not forget that the basis of life lies in nature and trees.” He urged everyone to conserve the environment to ensure a healthier planet and a sustainable future. He said that last month similar programmes were organised in Panchkula’s Morni and Yamunanagar’s Kalesar and such many such events are being organised at district level where school and college students are also taking part. The government is taking several steps to conserve the environment and increase tree cover but it is everyone’s collective duty to come forward and join hands, he asserted.

He appealed to gram panchayats, civic bodies, social organisations and others to make tree plantation a mass movement.

Saini said that the plantations initiated by the Forest department will be geo-tagged and regularly mapped using drones each year. Their growth will be monitored for up to five years to ensure effective implementation and contribute to increasing the forest cover in Haryana.

“Every tree we plant is a new source of life and a symbol of hope,” Saini said, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the unique campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” on World Environment Day, in June last year, to emphasise on this thought.

Earlier in the day, Saini laid the foundation stone of the Saraswati Wetland Reservoir, Saraswati Flora & Biodiversity Conservation Park, and Saraswati Jungle Safari. He also released the ‘Triphala’ booklet. On the occasion, the Chief Minister planted saplings to give a message of environmental protection.