‘Collaboration with WHO on GIDH is testament of shared commitment’

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said India’s collaboration with the WHO on the Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH) is a testament of the country’s shared commitment towards transforming the digital health ecosystem.

The GIDH is a WHO managed network which was unanimously adopted by all G20 countries, invited countries and international organisations and collectively launched as a key deliverable of India’s G20 presidency during the health ministers’ meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on August 19, 2023. “Our collaboration with the WHO on the GIDH is a testament of our shared commitment towards transforming the digital health ecosystem,” said Mandaviya, virtually addressing the public launch event of the World Health Organisation’s Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH).

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration of the G20 Summit also welcomed the establishment of GIDH within the framework of the WHO,” he added.

Mandaviya said the GIDH will allow the democratisation of digital health technologies in national digital health transformation particularly

the Global South.