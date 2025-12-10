Cold wave grips Srinagar as temperature falls to Zero

Srinagar: The cold wave continues in Srinagar as the temperature drops to zero, forcing residents to layer up their clothing and keep themselves warm with firewood and enjoy the chilly weather. Earlier, on December 5, temperatures dipped to sub-zero levels across the Kashmir Valley. People in Srinagar were seen wearing warm garments and continuing their morning fitness routines despite the biting chill. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded in the city today is 0.4°C, while the maximum is likely to be 12.6°C. Visuals from the region showed fog-covered streets as locals carried on with their daily activities amid the freezing conditions. With December setting in, temperatures are expected to drop further in the coming days, deepening the winter spell across Delhi. Meanwhile, amid the biting cold, a fire broke out in several shops and a furniture godown in the Munwarabad area of Srinagar on Sunday, following which fire and emergency teams responded quickly.

On 6 November, Indian Army troops from the Shakti Vijay Brigade helped stop a significant fire in Bukhaiya village in Tangdhar. An electrical short circuit caused the fire. The flames spread quickly, putting nearby houses at risk. Vigilant troops from the Shakti Vijay Brigade and the civil administration brought the fire under control, averting a major catastrophe, an official statement said. Earlier, on 29 October, the Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Department, Udhampur, averted a potentially disastrous fire from engulfing a massive stack of stubble (Cattle fodder), which could have posed a danger to vehicles passing through the busy Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur. Sharing details of the incident, Sarvesh Langer, Assistant Director, Fire and Emergency Department, Udhampur-Reasi, said, "A fire call was reported in the afternoon in the Tharad area, where a fire broke out in dry grass. We mobilised fire tenders from the Udhampur Fire Station to the scene and brought the fire under control. Without quick action, a panic situation could have developed..."