Cold wave, dense fog grip large parts of India; snowfall continues in Poonch

New Delhi: A severe cold wave accompanied by dense fog conditions continued to affect large parts of north, central and eastern India on Friday, disrupting daily life and transport services, while heavy snowfall persisted in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Uttarakhand, the holy city of Haridwar woke up to a thick layer of fog amid intensifying cold conditions. Cold winds have been prevailing since morning, forcing residents to seek warmth. Vehicular movement on the national highway slowed significantly due to reduced visibility as the fog blanketed the city.

In Uttar Pradesh, fog and cold wave conditions were reported across several cities. Agra witnessed comparatively lighter fog, allowing clear views of the Taj Mahal. Visuals from the Taj View Point ADA showed the monument visible despite the fog.

At the same time, a layer of fog enveloped Agra city, while Prayagraj was engulfed by a thick layer of fog amid intensifying cold wave conditions.

Dense fog prevailed in Kanpur, where people were seen huddling around bonfires to keep themselves warm. Similar scenes were reported from Moradabad, which woke up to a layer of fog as the cold wave gripped the city.

Visibility also reduced sharply in Ayodhya, where a dense blanket of fog covered the city, while Varanasi continued to reel under cold wave conditions, as visuals emerging from Assi Ghat clearly showed.

In Madhya Pradesh, a layer of fog blanketed Gwalior city as cold wave tightened its grip.

Eastern India also saw severe weather impacts. A thick blanket of dense fog gripped Bhubaneswar, Khurda and several other parts of Odisha on the morning of January 2, 2026, continuing the severe weather pattern that began on New Year's Day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Warning for several districts, including Khurda and Cuttack, as visibility dropped to as low as 50 metres in many areas.

The "pea-soup" fog caused major disruptions across all modes of transport. Operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) were affected due to poor visibility, while several long-distance trains, particularly those arriving from North India, such as the Rajdhani and Neelachal Express, were running three to ten hours late. Visibility on National Highway-16 remained treacherous. The IMD said the conditions are expected to persist due to high humidity and low wind speeds.

In Telangana, a layer of fog was reported in parts of Hyderabad, including Himayath Nagar, as the cold wave gripped the city. Fog also engulfed Hyderabad this morning amid intensifying cold conditions.

In the Kashmir Valley, cold wave conditions continued as temperatures dropped further. Tourists were seen at Dal Lake in Srinagar. One tourist said, "We have been here for the past three days. First, we went to Pahalgam, where we witnessed a little snowfall. We celebrated our New Year here (Srinagar), but there was no snowfall. The weather is pleasant, and we are enjoying that there is no pollution here. I liked it here, and we are enjoying this weather." Meanwhile, heavy snowfall continued in the Pir Panjal ranges of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, further intensifying winter conditions in the region.