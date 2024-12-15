Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan; Fatehpur records sub-zero temperature for 3rd straight day

Jaipur: Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan on Sunday with Fatehpur recording sub-zero minimum temperature for the third consecutive day, officials said.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Fatehpur settled at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Churu was 1.6 degrees, Bhilwara 2.2 degrees, Sangaria, Pilani and Sirohi 2.6 degrees, Chittorgarh 3.2 degrees, and Alwar 4 degrees, it said.

The minimum temperature at several other places settled below 10 degrees Celsius, it said.