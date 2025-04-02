Cold storage operators meet Haryana CM

Chandigarh: A delegation from the Haryana State Cold Storage Association met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday and expressed gratitude for his decision to transition the cold storage market fee system from a lump sum to a slab-based structure and also for reducing the slab rate as per their storing capacity.

The decisions will provide significant relief to small and medium cold storage operators. Under the new system, fees will be based on their storage capacity, which will not only ease the burden on smaller operators but also encourage new investors and entrepreneurs to enter the sector.

The delegation highlighted that the Chief Minister’s decisions reflect his trade and agriculture-friendly approach. They emphasised that the state government’s move will not only provide relief to small and medium cold storage operators but will also help expand cold storage services across the state.

This expansion will offer farmers better facilities for storing their crops, thereby strengthening the agriculture sector, it said.