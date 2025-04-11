Coimbatore: Class 8th girl student writes exam outside classroom

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): A principal of a matriculation school here was placed under suspension allegedly over an incident of the school’s Class VIII student, in her first menstrual cycle, writing the annual exam sitting outside her classroom.

After a video of the girl, said to hail from Scheduled Caste community, writing her last exam on the steps on the school premises, went viral on Wednesday, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Pollachi, Shrishti Singh, held enquiries.

Following the viral video, the school education department authorities sought an explanation from the management of the school in Senguttaipalayam near Pollachi in the district.

“A departmental inquiry has been conducted against the private school. The school principal has been suspended,” School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi informed.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, the minister said: “Oppression against children in any form cannot be tolerated. Dear student, you are not alone! We stand with you.”

The girl’s father told reporters that his daughter attained puberty last week and she wanted to go to school to write her final exams scheduled this week.

“We requested the school administration to provide a separate table and chair to help her write the exam. But, the school did not make the arrangement. She was made to sit on the steps outside her classroom and write,” he said.

The girl experienced pain in her leg as she had to sit continuously for over two hours on the steps, he added.