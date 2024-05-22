Coast Guard saves 13 from distressed fishing vessel off Kerala coast

Kochi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Wednesday that it successfully rescued 13 crew members along with their fishing vessel off the coast of Kerala, as sea water entered its engine compartment.

A Defence PRO said the ICG, in a swift operation on Tuesday, rescued the stranded Indian fishing boat and its crew 31 nautical miles off the Chavakkad coast.

In a post on social media platform X, the PRO said that Coast Guard ship Abhinav undertook rigorous de-flooding onboard the fishing vessel and provided vital technical assistance despite challenging weather.

The operation saved the lives of 13 crew members and ensured the safe entry of the fishing vessel into Munambam harbour near here.