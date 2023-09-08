MillenniumPost
Coast Guard rescues 10 TN fishermen

BY Mpost Bureau7 Sep 2023 6:55 PM GMT

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ten Tamil Nadu fishermen who were stranded in the Bay of Bengal for six days after their boat broke down were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard, said an official on Thursday.

ICGS Ayush rescued them 83 miles east off the port city.

“Ten fishermen were there, and the boat belongs to Chennai. One of our ships was on coastal patrol (Ayush) and we got a distress call and we diverted our ship to the boat,” the official said on the rescue operation.

The Coast Guard vessel was about 90 miles away from that stranded boat and reached it at 3:30 am on Wednesday, said the official.

The Coast Guard identified the boat as IFB Ganapathi Perumal (Manju Matha), which ventured into the sea from Kasimedu harbour in Chennai on August 24.

Mpost Bureau

