Coal scam: Delhi court awards 4-year jail to ex-MP Vijay Darda and his son

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced ex-Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda, and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal to four years in jail in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh, holding that the convicts obtained the block by “cheating” the Centre.

All three convicts were taken into custody immediately after the order of the court, which also said the prosecution is justified in saying that the loss to the nation was huge.

“Convicts Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, Vijay Darda and Devendra Darda are taken into custody and be sent to jail to serve the sentence,” the judge said.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also awarded three-year jail terms to ex-coal secretary H C Gupta and two former senior public servants -- K S Kropha and K C Samria -- in the case.

The three convicts were, however, granted bail by the court to enable them to challenge their conviction and punishment before the high court.

“The sentence of imprisonment awarded to convicts H C Gupta, K S Kropha and K C Samria shall remain suspended for a period of 45 days and they are admitted to bail upon their furnishing a personal bond and a surety bond in the sum of Rs 10,000 each for a period of 45 days,” the judge said.

The judge passed the direction on applications moved by Gupta, Kropha and Samria, seeking suspension of sentence till filing of the appeal.

He directed that the three convicts “shall not travel abroad, unless specific permission in this regard is granted by High Court.”

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the company, JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd, which was also convicted in the case.

It further imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh each on the Dardas and Jayaswal. The other three convicts were directed to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

“The present case relates to allocation of a coal block. The convicts had obtained the said block by committing cheating with the Govt. of India. Prosecution is justified in saying that the loss to the nation was huge,” the judge said.