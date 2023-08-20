Coal scam: CBI seeks maximum punishment for ex-official

NEW DELHI: The CBI has sought before a Delhi court seven-year jail term for a former official of the Ministry of Steel, who has been convicted in a case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

The central probe agency on Saturday urged Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj to hand over maximum punishment of seven years to Gautam Kumar Basak, former executive secretary, JPC (Joint Plant Committee), Ministry of Steel.

The CBI told the court that the convict did not deserve any leniency, claiming he had committed a “very serious offence”.

The judge will pronounce the sentence in the matter on August 22.