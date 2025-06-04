Coal ministry launches new version of PF, pension portal

New Delhi: The Union Coal ministry on Tuesday announced the launch of a new version of web portal to streamline the provident fund (PF) and pension disbursement.

The C CARES Version 2.0 portal will bring coal workers, coal management and Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO) onto a unified digital platform, the ministry said.

It allows claims to be tracked in real-time, thus reducing settlement time to fulfil the objective of providing social security to the workers.

Coal and Mines minister G Kishan Reddy launched the web portal of CMPFO, developed and designed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

CMPFO is an autonomous organisation under the aegis of the Coal ministry that administers provident fund and pension schemes for the coal sector workers. It is presently rendering services to about 3.3 lakh PF subscribers and 6.3 lakh pensioners.