‘Coal linkage earmarked to Haryana under Centre’s SHAKTI scheme’

Chandigarh: In a major boost for electricity consumers in Haryana, the state has achieved a significant milestone in the energy sector. Strengthening its power generation capacity, the Central government has earmarked coal linkage for the new 800 MW expansion unit being set up at Khedar in Hisar district.

This crucial earmarked will ensure uninterrupted, reliable, and high-quality electricity supply across Haryana, reinforcing the state’s commitment to energy security and consumer welfare.

Providing details, Haryana Energy minister, Anil Vij said that coal linkage has been earmarked to Haryana under the Central government’s SHAKTI Scheme for the new 800 MW unit being established as part of the expansion of the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant at Khedar, Hisar.

Under this arrangement, a new coal block will soon be allotted to the state, ensuring a regular and long-term supply of coal for the project.

The Energy minister said that the earmarking of coal linkage will accelerate the implementation of this crucial project and eliminate any future disruptions in power generation due to fuel shortages. This will not only strengthen the state’s energy security but also effectively meet the growing demand for electricity.

He further said that the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant at Khedar has already become the backbone of Haryana’s power system. The new 800 MW unit being set up as part of its expansion will significantly enhance the state’s overall power generation capacity.

Once operational, the unit will provide adequate electricity to industrial areas, the agricultural sector and domestic consumers.