CNG bus services launched ahead of Durga Puja from Siliguri

Siliguri: In a bid to enhance passenger convenience during the festive season, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has introduced four new bus services from Siliguri to Kolkata and Siliguri to Coochbehar.

The buses include two CNG bus services that will run between Siliguri and Coochbehar, and two air-conditioned rocket buses on the Siliguri-Kolkata route.

Partha Pratim Roy, the Chairman of NBSTC, and Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, flagged off the buses at a ceremony held at the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus in Siliguri.

“For the convenience of passengers, we have launched these buses. The govt will provide 30 CNG buses out of the fleet of 60 that we have. Initially, we have launched these two buses on this route. More buses will be introduced soon. Additionally, we will also be increasing the number of buses during the festive season based on requirements,” said Roy, the Chairman of NBSTC. As Durga Puja approaches, the demand for transportation is high, especially with train tickets in shortage. To address this issue, NBSTC plans to provide additional bus services from all city depots starting from Mahalaya.

The fare for the AC buses is Rs. 1,250 and Rs. 600 for CNG buses. Gautam Deb said, “Increasing bus services would greatly enhance travel convenience for passengers during the festive season.” During the event, 42 staff members, including conductors and drivers, were recognised for their exemplary service with Rs. 10,000 cash reward and certificates.