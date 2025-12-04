CM’s review of ministers’ performance fuels MP Cabinet reshuffle speculation

Bhopal: Amid rising speculation of a cabinet reshuffle, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has launched an intensive week-long performance review of his ministers, an exercise seen as a precursor to possible changes in the 31-member council of ministers.

The review, being conducted from December 2 to 9, comes days before the BJP government completes two years in office on December 13. Four ministerial berths remain vacant in the 35-member cabinet limit—15 per cent of the 230-member Assembly—adding to the reshuffle buzz.

The CM is assessing each minister’s achievements over the past two years and framing a three-year governance roadmap for their departments. Ministers have been asked to personally present their departments’ key accomplishments, signalling Yadav’s push for greater accountability.

On the opening day, Yadav reviewed the performance of Panchayat and Rural Development minister Prahlad Patel, School Education minister Uday Pratap Singh, Water Resources minister Tulsi Silawat, Power minister Pradhyumn Singh Tomar, and New and Renewable Energy minister Rakesh Shukla.

On Wednesday, the CM evaluated the departments held by Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla (Public Health and Family Welfare), Vishwas Sarang (Cooperatives), Nirmala Buriya (Women and Child Development), Krishna Gaur (Backward Classes), and Adal Singh Kansana (Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare).

The remaining nine ministers will be reviewed on December 8 and 9 during a cabinet meeting in Khajuraho.

According to sources, the possible expansion could prioritise caste and regional balance while accommodating seniority. Sources also indicate that some ministers may be dropped over poor performance or controversies, while a few could be elevated.

Speculation over a reshuffle has persisted for months. Party insiders say the review was delayed due to the BJP’s focus on the Bihar Assembly polls. Yadav had hinted at potential changes on November 1, during the state’s foundation day.

The last cabinet reshuffle came in July when former Congress MLA Ram Niwas Rawat was inducted, though he resigned in November after losing a bypoll. As the review concludes next week, political circles await whether Yadav will opt for a refreshed cabinet or maintain continuity.