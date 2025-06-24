CMs of 4 states seek BRO’s help in building border infrastructure

Varanasi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council at Hotel Taj in Varanasi on Monday, where Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh called for enhanced coordination and infrastructural support in border regions.

A key focus was on seeking the assistance of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to improve road, communication, and security infrastructure along inter-state and international borders.

“The Council meeting saw constructive discussions on development, disaster response, health, tourism, and inter-state cooperation, reinforcing the Centre’s push for cooperative federalism,” a senior official told this reporter.

The meeting focused on a wide range of issues, including social development, interstate transport, border disputes, law and order, environmental challenges, and matters related to minorities. Critical subjects that cannot be resolved by individual states without central support—such as disputes over property, water sharing, and boundaries—were also deliberated upon.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the need for rapid expansion of communication services like BharatNet and satellite-based connectivity in remote villages under the Vibrant Villages Programme. In a post on social media, Dhami said he also urged simplification of the grant process under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and sought the revocation of the 1989 remote valley notification, which he said hinders infrastructure development in isolated areas.

Dhami also stressed the need for additional assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to ensure uninterrupted road connectivity in disaster-prone hilly regions of Uttarakhand.

He proposed the establishment of three key institutions in the state — a Glacier Research Centre, a Biodiversity Conservation Institute, and an International Adventure Sports Training Centre.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called the meeting a productive dialogue platform for inter-state coordination. In a statement, he said, “The 25th Central Zonal Council meeting under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah included meaningful discussions on development, security, health, and tourism. It is a vital step in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the meeting as a reflection of “cooperative and competitive federalism” championed by Prime Minister Modi. He said the Council held in-depth discussions on tourism, transportation, disaster management, infrastructure, and inter-state security mechanisms. “The discussions will go a long way in strengthening coordination among states and improving governance in central India.”