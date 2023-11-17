CM Yogi visits Uttar Pradesh Pavilion at IITF

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the Uttar Pradesh Pavilion in the 42nd edition of the International Trade Fair at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan of Delhi. The CM visited various stalls set up by different authorities of the state in Hall No. 2 at Pragati Maidan.



Among the stalls visited by the Chief Minister were also set up by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

Uttar Pradesh government’s Chief Secretary, DS Mishra, also remain present with the CM. Arun Veer Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA showed the CM about the industrial development, infrastructure development and other schemes of Noida International Airport, including Pod Taxi, Film City, Data Center Park and others.

‘The stall of the authority showcased the progress of various schemes including Noida International Airport, Film City Project, Medical Devices Park, Logistics Park, Apparel Park, Toy Park. The first allotment under the FDI scheme of the Uttar Pradesh Government has been made by the Yamuna Expressway Authority under the Data Center Park Scheme’ Singh said.

YEIDA has allotted a plot of land to Sify Infinite Spaces Limited for the setting up of a data center.

Two land allotments have been made in the data center park.

‘The international bid for the Film City Project and Pod Taxi Scheme of the Authority was floated in which the last date of the bid is fixed as November 30, 2023’ Singh informed.

The Greater Noida authority has also set up its stall at the fair which was too visited by the Chief Minister. ‘The authority has displayed all the big projects of Greater Noida in the stall set up in this two-week long trade fair.