CM Yogi visits Kashi, offers prayers for victory in civic polls

Varanasi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Kashi on Sunday on a one-day tour ahead of the municipal elections.



At the outset of his tour, CM Yogi visited Kal Bhairav Temple and Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham to offer prayers from Police Line Helipad. The chief minister prayed to Baba Vishwanath through Shodshopachar method for the party’s victory in the civic elections.

The chief minister was welcomed by the temple administration by providing him Angavastram. After this, Yogi reached the regional office of BJP located in Rohaniya.

Yogi reached the BJP office and garlanded the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. He interacted with the mayoral candidate Ashok Tiwari along with the authorised BJP councilor candidates for all the 100 wards at the party office. During his interaction, he asked all the candidates to conduct door tyo door campaign to reach out to people.

The chief minister said that all the candidates should go to the people and tell about the development works being done in the country and the state, including Varanasi. The CM told the candidates to explain to the people the effectiveness of the double engine government and also inform them about the benefits of triple engine government.