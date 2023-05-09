CM Yogi says only Ram Bhakts would win elections in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Urging people to vote for BJP in the coming Urban Civic polls Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that



if a Ram devotee from Ayodhya wins an election, it will leave a positive impression but if those who fired shots at Ram devotees win, it will send a very negative message.

The state was an oblique reference to Samajwadi Party as during Mulayam Singh Yadav’s tenure police opened fire at Kar Sevaks who had swarmed Ayodhya to perform kar seva.

Addressing an election rally organised in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party’s mayoral candidate Girish Pati Tripathi at Maniramdas Cantonment, the CM said: “Ayodhya is ours, and we also have a collective responsibility towards it. We will take Ayodhya to the pinnacle of development. A strong board must be formed for overall development because Ayodhya is under the spotlight of the nation and the world.”

The Chief Minister went on to say that when a strong board is constituted, development will proceed quickly. Today, India is seen differently around the world. The world now looks to PM Modi during a time of global crisis. In such a situation, we have to associate ourselves with the

changing India.

The Chief Minister said: “We have all continuously participated in the Deepotsav program since 2017. The PM’s presence the previous year elevated it to new heights. Deepotsav takes us toward Tretayug. This year, Ram Navami alone saw 35 lakh pilgrims arrive in Ayodhya. More than one crore devotees will arrive when the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is finished in January.

The Chief Minister said that since it is the capital of ‘Suryavansh’, “we are going to turn it into a solar city. Earlier, we formed a municipal corporation in Ayodhya so that it could be developed as a smart and safe city. Then the name of the district and commissionerate was changed. Now the international airport is being built. You will now be able to travel anywhere in the nation or the entire world from Ayodhya. After this election, the work of the survey will start.