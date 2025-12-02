CM Yogi sanctions modernization of 14 district hospitals in the state

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards strengthening the healthcare system. An amount of ₹9.80 crore has been approved for the installation of modern medical equipment in 14 government hospitals across the state. This initiative by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a special focus on districts, where the availability of modern healthcare facilities and diagnostic equipment is limited.

The initiative will particularly benefit patients in rural and backward areas, allowing them to receive affordable, modern, and prompt treatment in their own districts. This will also reduce the burden on Super-Speciality hospitals in major cities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved an amount of ₹9.8 crore specifically for the purchase of modern equipment and modernization of health services in 14 districts of the state that lack modern health facilities.

Of this amount, ₹2.70 crore has been allocated to Ramsagar Mishra Joint Hospital, Sadhamau BKT, ₹1.52 crore to District Women's Hospital, Balrampur, ₹1.56 crore to District Hospital, Rae Bareli, and ₹1.16 crore to District Joint Hospital, Maharajganj. ₹28.55 lakh has been approved for District Joint Hospital, Baghpat, ₹3.35 lakh for Diwan Shatrughan Singh Joint Hospital, Hamirpur, ₹8.68 lakh for Women's Hospital, Harraiya, Basti, and ₹38.96 lakh for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Joint District Hospital, Etawah.

This funding will be spent primarily on the purchase of health-related equipment, diagnostic machines, and the development of essential health facilities.

The greatest benefits of this investment will be seen at the local level. The installation of diagnostic equipment in district hospitals will reduce the time for medical test and their results, providing patients with affordable and rapid treatment.

CT scans, X-rays, and other advanced equipment will enable immediate diagnosis of serious cases like cancer or heart disease, reducing referrals, this will also reduce the burden on Central Hospitals in the state capital, Lucknow, and other major cities. It will play a crucial role in developing healthcare facilities in accordance with WHO standards.

This initiative is part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comprehensive health policy, under the vision 'Viksit UP 2047'. The government aims to develop healthcare facilities in every district which lacks modern healthcare facilities.