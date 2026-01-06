CM Yogi recalls Kalyan Singh’s role in restoring governance in UP

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh assumed office in 1991 at a time when the state was gripped by lawlessness, disorder and terror related activities, and that his leadership laid the foundation for good governance in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a floral tribute programme on the 94th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan awardee Kalyan Singh at his Mall Avenue residence in Lucknow, the chief minister said government schemes had failed to reach poor villagers, farmers and women before 1991, but under Kalyan Singh’s leadership, a clear direction towards good governance was set.

The chief minister said repeated attempts were made during Kalyan Singh’s tenure to destabilise his government and spread chaos in the state. He recalled that at the peak of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Kalyan Singh respected the sentiments of Ram devotees and revered saints and chose to sacrifice power.

He said that although Kalyan Singh’s government fell, the resolve to dismantle symbols of colonial subjugation became stronger and continued to shape the political and ideological discourse.

Yogi Adityanath said that when Kalyan Singh began his work with a full majority government, within a few months people across Uttar Pradesh developed a firm belief that the state was moving on a new path of development and good governance.