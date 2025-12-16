CM Yogi pays tribute to late Dr. Ramvilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj

Ayodhya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the Hindu Dham Ashram in Ayodhya and paid heartfelt tribute to the late Mahant Dr. Ramvilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj of Vashishtha Bhavan, remembering his immense contributions to Ayodhya and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Although Dr. Ramvilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj is no longer physically among us, his life remains a source of inspiration. A senior member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Vedanti Ji Maharaj dedicated his entire life to the development of Ayodhya Dham and the construction of the grand Ram Mandir.”

CM Yogi noted that it was a divine coincidence that Vedanti Ji Maharaj attained salvation while reciting the sacred Ram Katha, symbolizing his lifelong devotion to Lord Ram.

Recalling his association with the historic movement, the Chief Minister said, “He had the privilege of witnessing the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi liberation movement from its early days to its successful culmination.”

He highlighted that Vedanti Ji Maharaj was present at the ceremonial hoisting of the Dharma Dhwaj atop the Ram Mandir on November 25, reflecting his unwavering commitment and continued involvement. From the inception of the movement in 1983 to its fruition, Vedanti Ji Maharaj played an active role in every major initiative and program.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further stated that he had come to Ayodhya to pay his humble respects to the departed saint and to express condolences to his disciples and the residents of the ashram. He also spoke about Vedanti Ji Maharaj’s deep and affectionate association with Gorakhpeeth. He recalled that during the historic events of 1949, when the idol of Lord Ram appeared at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, revered Mahant Shri Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj of Gorakhnath Math and Vedanti Ji Maharaj’s guru, Baba Abhiram Das Ji, were closely associated with the movement.

The Chief Minister noted that when the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagna Samiti was formed in 1983 under the leadership of revered Mahant Shri Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, Dr. Ramvilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj remained continuously associated with the movement as a senior and guiding figure.

CM Yogi said, “Vedanti Ji Maharaj was fortunate to witness all the major milestones related to the Ram Mandir, including the foundation-laying ceremony on August 5, 2020, the consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024, and the hoisting of the Dharam Dhwaj on November 25.”

He remarked that it was the result of Vedanti Ji Maharaj’s lifelong devotion and resolve that he departed from this world only after witnessing the installation of Ram Lalla, the construction of the magnificent temple, and the realization of a divine and grand Ayodhya, while immersed in the recitation of Ram Katha.

Praying for the departed soul, the Chief Minister sought Lord Ram’s blessings to grant Vedanti Ji Maharaj a place at His divine feet. He paid his humble tribute and expressed confidence that the disciples and followers of the ashram would continue to serve the cause of Lord Ram by following the ideals and path shown by Vedanti Ji Maharaj.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Ramvilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj was reciting Ram Katha in Bhathawa village near Lalgaon in Madhya Pradesh. The discourse was scheduled to continue until December 17. However, after experiencing chest pain and restlessness on Saturday night, he was admitted to a super-specialty hospital in Rewa, where he passed away on Monday during treatment.