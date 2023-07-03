CM Yogi orders closure of liquor shops near religious places, schools and highways

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to shut down liquor shops located near religious places, schools, and highways stressing the importance of ensuring that no liquor shops operate in these areas.



CM Yogi had already directed that there should be no liquor shops or meat sellers along the route of the Kanwar Yatra. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for strict action and intensified monitoring to curb the production and sale of illegal liquor.

Chief Minister Yogi conducted a comprehensive review of the revenue receipts in the current financial year, accompanied by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. During the meeting, the chief minister expressed satisfaction with the state’s non-tax revenue collection, which has been consistently increasing due to sustained efforts. As of the first quarter of this financial year, the state has received revenue exceeding Rs 46,000 crore. Out of this, Rs 26,000 crore was generated from GST and VAT, Rs 10,000 crore from excise, Rs 6,000 crore from stamp and registration, and over Rs 2,400 crore from the transport sector.

Yogi highlighted immense potential within the state and urged the exploration of new avenues to increase revenue. He set a target of Rs 1.50 lakh crore for GST and VAT collection in the current financial year.

Addressing revenue evasion as a loss to the nation, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for heightened monitoring to prevent GST evasion. He stressed the importance of gathering concrete information before conducting raids and improving intelligence gathering. He called for strengthening of special disciplinary and mobile team units.

While expressing satisfaction with the success achieved in curbing tax evasion, he emphasised the necessity for comprehensive improvements in the working style. He further instructed the deployment of qualified, skilled, and efficient officers in the field.