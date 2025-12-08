CM Yogi meets citizens at Janta Darshan, assures swift redressal of grievances

Lucknow: Despite his packed schedule, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held the Janta Darshan on Monday. Committed to the welfare of all sections of society, he regularly reaches out to the public through this platform, listens to their concerns, and ensures timely resolution.

On Monday, he met each citizen who came with grievances, patiently hearing them out and instructing officials to provide effective solutions. Reassuring the attendees, he said, “Return home with peace of mind; every issue will be addressed properly.”

A total of 42 people participated in the Janta Darshan. Among them, five individuals submitted applications seeking financial assistance for medical treatment.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned hospital to prepare a treatment estimate and emphasized that the government has been supporting medical care from day one. He affirmed that no one’s treatment will be affected by financial constraints and that the government will stand with every person in need.

Several citizens also raised issues related to police matters and illegal encroachment. CM Yogi accepted all applications and instructed officials to resolve public grievances on priority, while also ensuring that feedback is taken from complainants. Some attendees requested housing assistance, to which the Chief Minister responded by directing officials to extend benefits under the PM/CM Awas Yojana.