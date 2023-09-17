CM Yogi launches WhatsApp channel for direct citizen communication

Lucknow: In a groundbreaking move to foster direct communication with the citizens of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated the launch of a new WhatsApp channel titled ‘Chief Minister Office, Uttar Pradesh.’



This innovative platform aims to facilitate seamless interaction between common people and the Chief Minister’s Office, allowing citizens to share their thoughts easily.

The announcement of this pioneering initiative was made via social media platforms.

The official X handle of the Chief Minister’s Office, Uttar Pradesh, @CMOfficeUP, emphasised the state government’s commitment to treating 25 crore citizens of UP as ‘one family’ under the visionary leadership of the CM.

This platform leverages the powerful and user-friendly medium of WhatsApp to enable direct communication.

This novel communication channel is designed to ensure the swift dissemination of information concerning public welfare and government initiatives. Importantly, it is an open channel accessible to anyone who wishes to join. Citizens seeking direct and prompt updates from the Chief Minister’s Office can now connect via this channel.

“This forward-thinking initiative demonstrates the Uttar Pradesh government’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, and the active involvement of its citizens in the democratic process. It is anticipated that this channel will pave the way for more direct and meaningful interactions between the government and the people it serves, further enhancing the state’s governance and responsiveness to the needs and aspirations of its citizens,” a government spokesman said here on Saturday.