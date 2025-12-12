CM Yogi initiates a decisive move to crush illegal drug trafficking and dismantle its entire network

Lucknow: The moment Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assumed office, he launched a decisive war against illegal drug trafficking under a strict zero-tolerance policy. In line with his vision, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) was established in 2022. Acting on the Chief Minister’s directives, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) initiated a focused campaign against the illegal trade and diversion of codeine-based cough syrup and NDPS-category drugs. Before carrying out the country’s largest crackdown, the department conducted an extensive internal probe. Investigations were carried out in Jharkhand, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, where evidence was collected regarding business links with super stockists and wholesalers in Uttar Pradesh. After completing this groundwork, the crackdown began two months ago and continues at full pace. In this period, statewide raids were conducted, and FIRs were filed against 133 firms across 31 districts. Several operators of these firms have already been arrested.

Under CM Yogi’s clear instructions, FSDA undertook the strictest action ever seen in the country against those trafficking codeine-based cough syrup for drug misuse. In contrast, actions taken in other states remained largely superficial. FSDA Secretary and Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob said, “The Chief Minister had issued orders to act firmly against those pushing the youth toward addiction. Following these directives, a statewide, intensive campaign was launched against criminals involved in diverting codeine-based cough syrup for drug abuse, an operation that remains ongoing. CM Yogi had also instructed that action should not stop at license cancellations; it must be strong enough to set a national example and dismantle the entire network harming young lives.” She added, “For the first time, the FSDA registered cases under the NDPS and BNS Acts against those illegally diverting codeine-based cough syrup, significantly strengthening the action. Letters were also sent to District Magistrates recommending proceedings under the Gangster Act.”

On the Chief Minister’s orders, documents and storage facilities of 332 drug establishments across 52 districts were thoroughly examined. Investigations found that several establishments existed only on paper and were functioning solely as billing centers. Many lacked proper storage facilities, and purchase–sale records were missing. Of the 332 establishments, 133 were found to be systematically diverting medicines for non-medical and illicit use. The inquiry further revealed that these diverted drugs were being smuggled into Nepal through Lucknow, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Bahraich, and into Bangladesh through Varanasi and Ghaziabad. Cases of codeine-based cough syrup being smuggled for drug abuse have been reported in these cities: Varanasi, Jaunpur, Kanpur Nagar, Ghazipur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Bahraich, Bijnor, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Sitapur, Sonbhadra, Balrampur, Raebareli, Sant Kabir Nagar, Hardoi, Bhadohi, Amethi, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Unnao, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Sultanpur, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Banda, Kaushambi.

Two months ago, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued firm instructions to crack down on the illegal diversion of narcotic drugs and codeine-based cough syrups. He ordered immediate and stringent action wherever such activity was detected across the state. He emphasized that medications should not be diverted from Uttar Pradesh to other states or countries for unlawful abuse. At the same time, he instructed that small retailers should not be harassed; the focus must remain on targeting super-stockists and wholesalers involved in the illicit trade. In line with the CM’s directives, the department, for the first time, registered FIRs under the NDPS and BNS Acts against those implicated in the illicit business. Simultaneously, letters were dispatched to all District Magistrates instructing them to proceed under the Gangster Act where applicable.