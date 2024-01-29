CM Yogi inaugurates GMC’s 176 development projects worth Rs 116 cr

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, said the government is working on minimum wage guarantee for sanitation workers across Uttar Pradesh, adding that a committee has already been formed in this regard and concrete action will be taken soon.



Addressing the ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha aur Samman Sammelan’ at the Abhaynandan Inter College ground, Chief Minister Yogi announced that along with minimum wage, arrangeaments for housing and welfare schemes for sanitation workers will also be ensured.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated/ laid foundation stones of as many as 176 development projects worth Rs 116 crore of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation on the occasion. Besides, he

launched the E-service portal and a Welfare Fund for sanitation workers. He also announced accident insurance facility of up to Rs 10 lakh for sanitation workers.

CM Yogi distributed cheques to the dependents of four Safai Mitras from the Welfare Fund in addition to uniforms and lunch boxes to sanitation workers and vehicle drivers.

He also flagged off door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked, “The soul of beauty lies in cleanliness. No matter how beautiful we make the city, how wide the roads are, if there is no cleanliness, all the efforts go in vain. So, we must respect the workers who are dedicated to ensuring cleanliness.”