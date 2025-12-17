CM Yogi inaugurated UP PAC Foundation Day Celebrations 2025, lauding the PAC’s indomitable courage

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the UP PAC Foundation Day Celebrations 2025 and visited the exhibition organised on the occasion. He congratulated the PAC on completing 78 years of distinguished service to the nation. CM said, “The 78-year history of the PAC is marked by discipline, bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication.” He urged the jawans to make courage, discipline, devotion to duty, professional excellence, and rigorous training their defining identity.

The Chief Minister assured them that the government remains committed to continuously enhancing their honor, facilities, and resources. He emphasised that the growing confidence in Uttar Pradesh is rooted in the rule of law, which ensures good governance and promotes stability. He added, “A secure environment strengthens governance, attracts investment, and enables the fulfillment of the aspirations of the state’s youth.”

The Chief Minister said, “The PAC plays a frontline role in maintaining internal security, law and order, disaster management, peaceful conduct of major festivals, VVIP security, elections, and other sensitive situations across Uttar Pradesh. PAC personnel are serving not only within the state but also across the country in various capacities, including the UP PAC, Special Security Force (SSF), traffic police, reserve inspector duties, training institutions, and as commandos in ATS and STF units.”

Highlighting the indomitable courage of the PAC, CM Yogi recalled that the 30th Battalion of the PAC neutralised all five terrorists during the attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001. Similarly, during the terrorist attack on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya in July 2005, a joint team of CRPF, PAC, and UP Police successfully eliminated the terrorists.

The Chief Minister stated that the government has revived 46 PAC companies, significantly strengthening law and order and enhancing Uttar Pradesh’s image at the national level. He added, “Continuous efforts are underway to reinforce the PAC in terms of manpower, capacity, training, and technology. The force has been equipped with modern weapons and advanced riot control equipment, including SLR and INSAS rifles, multi-cell launchers, anti-riot guns, and tear gas guns.”

CM Yogi informed that the government has recruited 41,893 constables and 698 platoon commanders in the PAC. Training programs are being upgraded to improve professional efficiency, with skill enhancement through graded performance systems. He added, “Recruitment is currently underway for 1,648 platoon commanders and 15,131 constables under direct recruitment, and advertisements have been issued for 135 additional platoon commander posts. Under compassionate appointments, 396 dependents of deceased personnel have been appointed as constables and 58 as platoon commanders, while the recruitment process for the remaining candidates is ongoing.”

To provide greater promotional opportunities, the government has increased the number of inspector and sub-inspector posts by 184 and 3,772, respectively. Under departmental promotions, 426 sub-inspectors, 4,042 head constables, and 13,313 constables have been promoted, with further promotions currently in progress.

The Chief Minister also stated that 31 Police Modern Schools are being operated under the Police Welfare Scheme, and for the first time, the best-performing Police Modern Schools were honored on PAC Foundation Day. To provide essential commodities at affordable prices to personnel, 13 master canteens and 103 subsidiary canteens are operational. Construction of G+11 multi-storey barracks to house 202 personnel each in all 31 PAC battalions is progressing rapidly, with work completed in 18 battalions and ongoing in the remaining 13. Adequate funds have also been sanctioned for annual and special repairs of existing residential quarters across PAC battalions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Six companies of the SDRF, comprising 18 specialised teams, are actively deployed to respond to disasters across Uttar Pradesh. To encourage the participation of state police personnel in national and international sports, two percent of posts have been reserved for the recruitment of talented athletes.”

The CM added, “For the first time, the government has completed the recruitment of 480 skilled sportspersons, while the requisition and recruitment process for 768 additional posts is currently underway.”

The Chief Minister further noted that on Police Commemoration Day 2024, the sports budget was increased significantly from ₹70 lakh to ₹10 crore. In 2025, state police teams participated in international sporting events, securing 14 gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. In the national and All India Police Games, athletes won an impressive 94 gold, 70 silver, and 111 bronze medals.

CM Yogi stated that Uttar Pradesh continues to benefit from a robust environment of security and good governance, supported by the government’s zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals.

CM added, “Over the past eight years, 2.19 lakh personnel have been recruited into the UP Police force, with a 20 percent reservation ensured for women. Currently, more than 44,000 women police personnel are serving in the state. The training capacity of the police has expanded significantly, while modern high-rise infrastructure has replaced dilapidated structures across the state. The Commissionerate system has been implemented in seven districts, and modern policing initiatives, such as cyber police stations and cyber cells, have become defining features of the UP Police.”

With the establishment of the UP Forensic Institute in Lucknow, the state’s forensic science ecosystem has emerged as a state-of-the-art training and research hub. At present, 12 advanced FSLs are operational, with six more under construction.

The Chief Minister said, “Mission Shakti 5.0 is strengthening women’s safety, dignity, health, self-reliance, and empowerment. For the first time, three additional women battalions of the UP PAC have been established: the Veerangana Uda Devi Battalion in Lucknow, the Jhalkari Bai Battalion in Gorakhpur, and the Avanti Bai Battalion in Badaun. Land has been acquired in Jalaun and Mirzapur for three more women battalions, while the land acquisition process is underway in Balrampur. Recruitment for 106 women sub-inspectors and 2,282 women constables is progressing at a rapid pace.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the achievement of Safe City targets in 17 municipal corporations and acknowledged the contribution of six battalions of the UPSSF in securing key installations and sensitive locations across the state.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Aseem Arun, Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Additional Director General of Police (PAC) Dr. Ramkrishna Swarnkar, and other senior officials.



