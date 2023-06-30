CM Yogi hands over 76 flats to poor built on land freed from Atiq Ahmed in UP’s Prayagraj

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated housing units in Prayagraj, which were constructed on the land confiscated from gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in April this year. Around 76 flats were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the Lukuarganj area. The allocation of these flats was done through a lottery system, which took place on June 9.



Prior to the flat handover, Adityanath interacted with the attendees of the event and distributed chocolates to their children. According to one of the workers, extensive preparations had been underway for the past 10 days in anticipation of the chief minister’s visit to inaugurate the housing units. The Chief Minister said that all the development authorities of the state should build houses for the poor on the land freed from the mafia. He mentioned that this is in line with the spirit of good governance, which was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nine years ago.

“The government has built housing for the poor at a cost of Rs 6.6548 crore on the land freed from the mafia’s possession,” Yogi said. CM Yogi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 226 development projects worth Rs 768 crore during the programme. He said: “Earlier governments used to stand with the mafia because of which Uttar Pradesh was not able to develop. The poor were forced to erect huts here and there to earn their living. And today, the state government is standing with the poor, providing them houses,” he said. Yogi said that today there is rule of law in the state. “For, had there still been mafias operating in the state, it would not have been possible for us to attract investment proposals worth 36,000 crores to the state during the Global Investor Summit held in February this year, ” he remarked.

“Prior to 2017, not a single poor person could get a house in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana while after the formation of the double engine government in UP, more than 54 lakh poor people have got a house of their own,” he said. Emphasising on the Prayagraj being the city of pilgrimage since ancient times, the Chief Minister said: “It is the land of religion, spirituality and culture. Prayagraj is the mother of education and justice. The double engine government is taking forward the programs of development and good governance in the state with double speed. The BJP government is committed to development for you.”

CM Yogi said that Kumbh 2025 of Prayagraj will be “grand and divine”. “We have to be mentally prepared for this from now onwards. We must elect a government led by PM Modi in 2024 once again to establish India as the biggest power in the world. If the Indian economy continues to grow at the current pace, it will surely become the third largest economy of the world by 2027 and will emerge as a great power globally.”

During the key distribution programme, Yogi took stock of the houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and met beneficiaries of the scheme.