CM Yogi govt aims to make Uttar Pradesh a hub not only of manpower but also of entrepreneurial power

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has given a new direction and momentum to the state's development over the past 8.5 years. Along with law and order, the government's focus is on innovation, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance. In line with this vision, the impact of the central government's NIDHI Yojana is clearly visible in Uttar Pradesh. A positive and trustworthy environment has been created in the state for science and technology-based start-ups, especially women-led enterprises.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government aims to make Uttar Pradesh a hub not only of manpower but also of entrepreneurial power. The NIDHI Yojana was launched in 2016 by the Department of Science and Technology. The objective of this scheme is to provide financial and institutional support to early-stage science and technology-based start-ups. Under the scheme, a total of 714 women-led start-ups have received assistance across the country. In 2017-18, 23 women-led start-ups received assistance, followed by 152 in 2023-24, 140 in 2024-25, and 84 in 2025-26. Under the NIDHI Yojana, women-led start-ups across the country are receiving support at the initial stage. Uttar Pradesh has also made its strong presence felt in this national initiative.

While 25 women-led start-ups in the UP have received financial and technical support under the NIDHI Yojana. This indicates that women in the state are no longer just looking for jobs but are taking steps towards becoming job-creating entrepreneurs. The Yogi government's start-up policy and women's empowerment schemes have accelerated this change. The establishment of Nidhi Technology Business Incubators (TBI) and Inclusive Technology Business Incubators (ITBI) in Uttar Pradesh is considered a major achievement of the Yogi government's development model. Seven TBIs and ITBIs have been established in the state, serving as centres of guidance for women-led start-ups. Through these incubators, women are being provided with technical advice, business strategies, intellectual property rights assistance, and legal and regulatory support. As a result, women in smaller cities and towns are now able to confidently launch innovation-based ventures, a feat made possible by the vision of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a clear vision that development should not be limited to only large cities. In line with this vision, the start-up culture is being promoted in Tier One and Tier Two cities. Several districts in Uttar Pradesh that were previously not on the entrepreneurship map are now gradually becoming centres of start-up activity. Incubators associated with the Nidhi Yojana are providing training and resources to local women in these areas, thereby strengthening the local economy.